BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Greek Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, that Athens will exercise its sovereign rights in the eastern Mediterranean despite the unprecedented threats of war from Turkey.
This came in a statement issued by the Greek Foreign Ministry today, Saturday, in response to statements by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay threatening to use military force against Greece if it expanded its territorial waters.
The Greek statement continued: “Turkey’s unprecedented perception that it can threaten neighboring countries with the use of force when they exercise their legitimate rights is inconsistent with modern political culture, as well as with the basic provisions of international law.”
They added, “We call on Turkey to realize the fact that international law and the values on which the modern international system is based are binding on all countries of the world, and cannot be applied selectively,” stressing that “the international community is obligated to protect these values, because their violation indicates the maximum risk.”
The Turkish vice president said earlier today that increasing the territorial waters of the Greek islands from 6 miles to 12 nautical miles could be a reason for war.
