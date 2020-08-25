Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias issued a warning to Turkey on Tuesday amid the ongoing escalation of tensions over the territorial dispute in the Mediterranean, stressing that Athens is prepared to “defend its sovereign rights,” and accusing Ankara of continuing to violate its commitments.
Dendias suggested that his country is prepared to hold a dialogue with Turkey on the gas drilling dispute, but “not under threats” from its government.
The foreign minister added that Germany and the European Union are “standing in solidarity” with Greece in the dispute.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is expected to visit both Athens and Ankara later Tuesday to discuss the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean with officials from both countries, including Dendias and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Earlier, Greek Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis said Athens would not engage in any discussions with Turkey related to the drilling dispute or security issues as long as Ankara continues to pressure the region using its military.
He demanded that Turkey abandon ‘all aggressive actions’ before dialogue can take place.
Source: Sputnik
