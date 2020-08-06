BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has announced that his country is ready to take refuge in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, on the issue of demarcation of maritime areas.
Mitsotakis said during a virtual participation in the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday:
“I have met President Erdogan twice since I assumed the post of Prime Minister, told him of our desire to renew Greek-Turkish relations, because we will remain neighbors forever. I really do not believe that there is enmity between the Greek and Turkish people. Unfortunately, I did not receive the response I expected. ”
The Greek Prime Minister pointed out that Greece considers the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Turkey and Libya null and void, which clearly violates, according to Athens, the sovereign rights of Greece, because it does not recognize the exclusive economic zone of the Greek islands at all.
“Turkey’s behavior, in my opinion, is destabilizing, and this is not just a problem for Greece. It is a problem for Europe, and I think it is also a problem for the United States,” Mitsotakis said.
He continued, “I was very honest with Turkey and the international community, and I said that if we cannot reach an agreement we will resort to the Hague court, let us agree that this is the only solution, and we will respect the court’s decision and respect international law. I think this is a fair approach if we cannot From resolving the conflict between us.”
“I think Turkey is behaving unreliably within NATO. For example, the issue of purchasing S-400 missiles raises all of our concerns, including the United States, because it threatens the F-35, which is an integral part of NATO as the most advanced alliance aircraft,” he added.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.