BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has announced that his country is ready to take refuge in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, on the issue of demarcation of maritime areas.

Mitsotakis said during a virtual participation in the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday:

“I have met President Erdogan twice since I assumed the post of Prime Minister, told him of our desire to renew Greek-Turkish relations, because we will remain neighbors forever. I really do not believe that there is enmity between the Greek and Turkish people. Unfortunately, I did not receive the response I expected. ”

The Greek Prime Minister pointed out that Greece considers the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Turkey and Libya null and void, which clearly violates, according to Athens, the sovereign rights of Greece, because it does not recognize the exclusive economic zone of the Greek islands at all.

“Turkey’s behavior, in my opinion, is destabilizing, and this is not just a problem for Greece. It is a problem for Europe, and I think it is also a problem for the United States,” Mitsotakis said.

He continued, “I was very honest with Turkey and the international community, and I said that if we cannot reach an agreement we will resort to the Hague court, let us agree that this is the only solution, and we will respect the court’s decision and respect international law. I think this is a fair approach if we cannot From resolving the conflict between us.”

“I think Turkey is behaving unreliably within NATO. For example, the issue of purchasing S-400 missiles raises all of our concerns, including the United States, because it threatens the F-35, which is an integral part of NATO as the most advanced alliance aircraft,” he added.

Source: Sputnik