BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday that they have appointed a new special envoy to focus on repairing ties with Syria.
“By decision of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Ambassador Tasia Athanassiou has been appointed Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Syrian Affairs,” the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry’s statement began.
“Its mandate will include contacts on the international aspects of Syria and related humanitarian action, as well as coordination of actions in view of the ongoing efforts to rebuild Syria,” they continued.
According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, “Ambassador T. Athanassiou has been the Ambassador of Greece to Damascus from 2009 to 2012, when she supervised the suspension of the operation of our diplomatic authority there, which had been dictated by the then security conditions.”
Greece cutoff ties with Syria in 2012 amid a push by their NATO allies to isolate Syria during the early years of the conflict.
However, Greece’s recent row with Turkey has pushed the Mediterranean nation to restore ties with Syria.
Greece and Syria maintain a long history together, as the majority of the Arab Republic’s Christian population are Greek Orthodox Christians.
