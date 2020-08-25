BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Greek government said Monday that it will press ahead with plans to increase the length of a cement and barbed wire fence it built in 2012 on its northern border with Turkey to prevent migrants from entering the country.
Cabinet spokesman Stelios Petsas said the conservative government made the decision this year after tens of thousands of asylum seekers tried to enter the European Union member state in late February when Turkey said it would not try to stop them.
Greece is Europe’s gateway to people fleeing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions, and more than a million migrants passed through their borders in 2015 and 2016.
Petsas added in a press briefing that the project, which is being implemented by four Greek companies, will be completed within eight months at costs amounting to 63 million euros.
Petsas, without going into details, indicated that the fence would extend in areas recommended by the army and police.
Athens announced in March that the fence, currently 12.5 km long, would be increased to 40 km.
Tensions have escalated recently between Greece and Turkey due to exploration for oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean region, and the two countries in NATO differ on the beginning and end of the continental shelf for each of them.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.