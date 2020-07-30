Turkish drone maker Assuva Savunma Sanayi announced on Tuesday the Greek Ministry of Defense had decided to buy 50 tactical drones made by the company which can be used for search and rescue missions as well as minesweeping.

Assuva Savunma Sanayi said it had previously sent two of its Proton Elic RB-128 drones to Athens for evaluation tests. The six-rotor drone can be used for a wide variety of reconnaissance missions and can capture images from up to 1 kilometer away above ground or 50 meters away underground. China and Sri Lanka have bought the same systems from Assuva, according to Defense News.

“With an agreement we signed with the Greek Ministry of Defense a while ago, the preliminary acceptance for the 50 drones we produced was made. The two drones we sent successfully passed the tests carried out by the Greek army,” CEO Remzi Başbuğ told the Turkish publication Daily Sabah.

“Assuva drones are the work of Turkish software engineers. They fly all with local hardware and software technologies. We are proud to produce the world’s best devices for drone search, rescue and underground imaging,” Başbuğ said.

“We will soon complete the order for 50 drones to be used for underground tunnels, rooms and bunkers with thermal camera capabilities, and other military activities of the Greek army.”

According to Middle East Monitor, the drones have been used by Turkish forces in northern Syria and in Libya as well.

The Turkish domestic arms industry has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, and “made in Turkey” has become a mark of pride for manufacturers. For example, Ankara began a project last year to produce domestically designed and constructed submarines by 2040, and at last year’s Paris Air Show, Turkey unveiled its prospective, domestically produced alternative to the F-35 fighter.

Source: Sputnik

