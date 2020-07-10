BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – Athens considered the decision issued by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday to convert the Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque and open it to visitors to pray is “an open provocation to the civilized world.”
“Today’s decision (about the Hagia Sophia museum) that came as a result of President Erdogan’s political will is an open provocation to the civilized world that recognizes the unique value and ecumenical nature of the memorial,” Greek Culture Minister Lina Mindoni said on Friday.
The Turkish Anadolu Agency indicated that Erdogan issued a formal decision to convert the Hagia Sophia administration to the presidency of religious affairs and open a mosque for prayers.
The Turkish judiciary had canceled the decision of the Turkish Cabinet dating back to 1934, which decided to convert the Hagia Sophia from a mosque into a museum.
On Friday, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) called on Turkey not to convert the Hagia Sophia Cathedral in Istanbul into a mosque, noting Turkey’s legal obligations.
“The Hagia Sophia, as part of Istanbul’s archaeological areas, is included in the World Heritage List as a museum. A number of legal obligations and obligations are attached to it. Thus the state must ensure that the exceptional total value of the buildings on this land does not change,” they said.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.