Following days of escalating tensions in the Mediterranean Sea, Greece has officially resumed forms of high-level contact with Turkey according to Greek government spokesperson, Stelios Petsas.

The move comes after Turkey has withdrawn one of its survey vessels from an area that Greece considers within its own boundaries.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that discussions resumed due to Ankara’s “determination and firm stance,” as reported in the Daily Sabah on Wednesday.

Last Tuesday, the President of the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen, also issued a statement in support of Greece, promising the Unions full solidarity to Cyprus and Greece in the dispute.