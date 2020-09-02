BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A new report revealed that Greece is in negotiations with France with the aim of concluding a fighter aircraft deal, amid escalating tensions with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.
On Tuesday, the Reuters News Agency quoted a Greek government official as saying: “We are in negotiations with France, and not with France alone, with the aim of strengthening our country’s defense capabilities. Within this framework, we are holding discussions that include the acquisition of aircraft.”
The official pointed out that the two parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the potential deal, contrary to what has been stated in some press reports, saying that consultations are continuing between Athens and Paris on a number of issues.
According to Greek media, this alleged potential deal includes 18 French Rafale fighters.
This comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Greece and Turkey over exploration projects implemented by Ankara in the eastern Mediterranean, despite protests from its regional neighbors.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.