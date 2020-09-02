BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A new report revealed that Greece is in negotiations with France with the aim of concluding a fighter aircraft deal, amid escalating tensions with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

On Tuesday, the Reuters News Agency quoted a Greek government official as saying: “We are in negotiations with France, and not with France alone, with the aim of strengthening our country’s defense capabilities. Within this framework, we are holding discussions that include the acquisition of aircraft.”

The official pointed out that the two parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the potential deal, contrary to what has been stated in some press reports, saying that consultations are continuing between Athens and Paris on a number of issues.

According to Greek media, this alleged potential deal includes 18 French Rafale fighters.

This comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Greece and Turkey over exploration projects implemented by Ankara in the eastern Mediterranean, despite protests from its regional neighbors.