BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Special forces of Greece, Cyprus and the United States are conducting joint exercises in the marine area off the naval base in Souda Bay on the island of Crete, in southern Greece.

According to Greek media, the tripartite exercises were designed to enhance cooperation between the forces of the three countries, and these exercises were planned by the Greek National Defense General Staff.

It should be noted that Greece and Cyprus have conducted several military maneuvers since last summer in the eastern Mediterranean “in cooperation with its allies against Turkey,” in the words of the Turkish newspaper Zaman.

Greece and Cyprus have been formed a coalition with countries like Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France and Israel against Turkey, as the latter’s exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean has angered Athens and Nicosia.

Source: Ekathimerini