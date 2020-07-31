BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – On Friday, the Greek Ministry of Defense commented on the news reported about the purchase of drones from Turkey.

“The Ministry of National Defense flatly denies the rumors and unconfirmed information reported by foreign media that claimed that the Greek army intends to purchase Turkish-made drones.”

According to the Greek Ministry of Defense, there are “targeted leaks” that have appeared in the foreign and Greek media since the end of May, but have not been confirmed.

“The information published on the Internet, especially on news sites, must be carefully verified before it is republished within the country. This is required under the basic rules of journalistic ethics, especially when it comes to sensitive issues related to national defense and security,” the ministry said.

According to Article 191 of the Greek Criminal Code, the publication of false news or rumors that undermine “trust in the national economy or the armed forces of the country and undermine international relations” is punishable by imprisonment for a period of up to three months, and its publication in the media is punished with “at least six months imprisonment and a fine.”

Earlier this week, the Greek media reported that Greece, despite its ongoing row in with Turkey, is buying drones from Turkey for military purposes.

Advertisements