BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi receivedg on Thursday evening, a phone call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss several issues, including the ongoing conflict with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean
According to a statement of the official spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency , published on Facebook, the contact dealt with some regional files, particularly the developments of the Libyan issue and Turkish drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.
The statement said: “The president reviewed the constants and limitations of the Egyptian position towards the crisis in Libya, especially with regard to undermining illegal foreign interventions in the Libyan issue, which further exacerbate the security situation in a way that affects the stability of the entire region.”
He continued: “The Greek Prime Minister praised the sincere Egyptian efforts and tireless efforts aimed at settling the conflict and restoring peace in all Libyan lands.”
Mitsotakis stressed the importance of working to return to the political track as an original solution to the Libyan crisis, in line with the relevant UN resolutions and the outputs of the Berlin Conference, while rejecting any external interference in this regard.
The two sides also discussed the recent seismic surveys Turkey has been conducting in the eastern Mediterranean, which Greek has condemned due to territorial disputes with Ankara.
