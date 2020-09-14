BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – Greece, in conjunction with the United States, will begin a five-day military exercise using tanks on Monday near the land border with Turkey.
According to the Greek newspaper Ethnos, the joint Greek-American tank exercises will be held from September 14th to September 18th at the Xanthi Training Center.
According to the information, the ABRAMS tank modified for the M1A2 will participate in the exercises.
The newspaper said there will be a competition between the tank crews participating in the maneuvers in the art of driving and accuracy of shooting (Tank Challenge 2020), organized by the Xanthi IV Corps of the Greek Army.
Earlier, the Greek “Open TV” channel indicated that the joint exercises of Greece and the United States with the participation of tanks and armored vehicles would be held in order to maintain the utmost readiness.
The channel reported that this is the first time that Americans participate in such ground exercises in northeastern Greece. Where previously conducted Greek military exercises with the participation of military units from France and the United Arab Emirates.
The joint Greek-American tank maneuver was announced on September 8 amid reports from Ankara that 40 Turkish tanks had been transferred to the border with Greece.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.