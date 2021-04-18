BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that it had signed the biggest deal weapons deal with Greece.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, Israel and Greece signed the largest defense procurement agreement on Sunday, as the Hellenic Air Force signed an agreement with the Israeli company Elbit Systems, who will operate a training center for the Greek Air Force.

This new agreement between Israel and Greece is valued at $1.65 billion.

נחתם הסכם הרכש הביטחוני הגדול אי-פעם בין ישראל ויוון.

ההסכם שנחתם ע״י ראש אגף הסיוע לייצוא הביטחוני ׳סיבט׳, תא״ל (במיל׳) יאיר קולס, כולל הקמה ותפעול של מרכז בינלאומי לאימוני טיסה לחיל האוויר היווני, ע"י חברת 'אלביט מערכות', בהיקף של כ-1.65 מיליארד דולר (כ-5.4 מיליארד ש"ח). pic.twitter.com/4k9h6kTzXd — משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) April 18, 2021

For its part, Elbit Systems said that it will provide Greece with new M-346 training aircraft and will maintain the complete training fleet of the Greek Air Force, which includes dozens of M-346 and T-6 aircraft, for a period of 20 years, Reuters reported.

This agreement between the two countries comes at a time of heightened tensions with Turkey, who has been involved in a long-standing diplomatic spat with neighboring Greece and nearby Cyprus.

