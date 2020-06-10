BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Italian Nova News Agency announced that the Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, will visit Egypt on June 18 to resume negotiations with the Egyptian authorities on the agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between the two countries.

According to the agency, after signing an agreement to designate the exclusive economic zones between Greece and Italy, Dendias announced, in statements on Tuesday (June 9th), that he would visit Egypt to obtain a similar result.

According to the statements of the Greek Foreign Minister, the agreement reached on Tuesday between Italy and Greece to designate the economic zones “certainly angered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” noting that Italy fully adopted an interpretation of international law as intended by Greece.

The Greek foreign minister also made it clear that only Turkey insists on its “one-dimensional vision.”

It is noteworthy to mention that the Foreign Ministers of Italy and Greece held a press conference on Tuesday (June 8th) in Athens, after they signed an agreement to designate the economic zones between the two countries and establish an exclusive economic zone.

Egypt is seeking to block the agreement between the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) and Erdogan in the eastern Mediterranean, where Cairo and Athens agreed several months ago to accelerate the demarcation of the maritime borders between them, and the upcoming visit of the Greek Foreign Minister to Cairo comes at a very important time after the demarcation of the border between his country and Italy.

Egypt will be able to prospect for oil and gas in the western economic regions located on the sea borders with those of Greece.

