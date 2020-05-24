BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Greek government recently accused Turkey of seizing some of its territory along its eastern border.
Turkey responded on Saturday by stating that it would not allow de facto borders after Athens complained to Ankara that Turkish forces had seized land at the course of the Evros River that separates the two countries.
A statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “Ankara informed Greece that the river course has changed significantly for natural and artificial reasons, since 1926 when the borders were established, and that the solution requires technical coordination.”
The ministry said, “The dispute can be resolved through talks between the technical delegations of the two countries, which is a proposal submitted by Ankara to Athens, adding,” We will not allow any form of de facto on our borders. ”
For his part, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said last Wednesday that “the course of the river has changed”, indicating that there was tension between the two countries for this reason.
Greek media reported on Friday that Turkish forces occupied a piece of land that is usually submerged in water at this time of the year, located on the Greek side of the border.
Source: Wakalat
