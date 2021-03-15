BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Great Britain announced on Monday, the imposition of new sanctions against the Syrian government, including those close to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that sanctions had been imposed on six of Assad’s associates, including his foreign minister, Faisal al-Miqdad, and close advisers.

The sanctions list also includes Assad’s media advisor Luna Al-Shibl, financier Yasser Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Baraa Al-Qaterji, Republican Guard commander Malik Alia, and Army Major Zaid Salah.

These sanctions coincide with the 10th anniversary of the demonstrations inside the Arab Republic.

Source: Reuters

