BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:55 P.M.) – Amid what appears to be a rising wave of insurgency against US-backed forces within territory under their control in northern Syria, a new rebel group has come into the spotlight after very recently killing two US-backed fighters.
According to opposition sources, this new group is calling itself Harakat al-Qeeyam and has brought attention to itself around the same time reports are talking about a pro-Syrian Army resistance faction in northern Syria called the ‘Hasakah Popular Resistance Movement.’
Unlike the alleged ‘Hasakah Popular Resistance Movement’ group, Harakat al-Qeeyam appears to be pro-opposition (based on its symbolism) – the militia appears to have been in existence since mid-2017.
Recently, opposition media released a video which purportedly shows Harakat al-Qeeyam rebels killed two US-backed fighters at nighttime somewhere in northern Syria.
Footage source: Harakat al-Qeeyam media wing
