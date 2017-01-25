Aleppo, Syria - Euphrates Shield "Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah" battalion executed a civilian accusing him of spying for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near Jarabuls in Aleppo's northeastern countryside.

The man, a shepherd named Abd AL-Kareem Al-Hamoud, was a civilian native to the area and according to local sources had no connection whatsoever to the SDF.

He was arrested at one of the Euphrates Shield checkpoint it's near Manbij where they tortured him before they executed him as seen in the video below:

2 Comments on "Graphic: Turkish-backed group executes local man accused of spying for Kurds"

hestroy
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
These Turks are really evil retards.

Today 11:44
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
1. Torture = war-crime 2. Execution of civilians (and even militaries) = war-crime Ahrar Al Sharqiya = Nusra under disguise : "Ahrar Al Sharqiya is the faction founded by the former member of the Jabhat al Nusra Shura Council , tab-delimited, including: Abu Maria Qahtani who is obsessed with fighting the Islamic state since its existence. And here we mention that Abu Maria Qahtani fought the state in Deir al-Zour and then defeated and fled to Daraa and from Daraa , moved with other Nusra leaders to Idlib in a deal made with the regime . Abu Maria (Iraqi) is… Read more »
Today 11:50
