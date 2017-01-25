Aleppo, Syria - Euphrates Shield "Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah" battalion executed a civilian accusing him of spying for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near Jarabuls in Aleppo's northeastern countryside.

The man, a shepherd named Abd AL-Kareem Al-Hamoud, was a civilian native to the area and according to local sources had no connection whatsoever to the SDF.

He was arrested at one of the Euphrates Shield checkpoint it's near Manbij where they tortured him before they executed him as seen in the video below:

