BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – An Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bomber reportedly detonated his explosives inside the village of Sousiyan in eastern Aleppo today, killing over 50 Turkish-backed rebels and wounding 70 of their comrades.
Gruesome images were released on Friday afternoon showing the aftermath of the terrorist attack and dozens of rebel corpses spread across the village of Sousiyan near the recently captured town of Al-Bab.
#بالفيديو
29 قتيلا إثر انفجار سيارة مفخخة في قرية سوسيان شمال غرب مدينة #الباب في ريف #حلب الشمالي الشرقي#سوريا pic.twitter.com/cHXY4e8u0s
— وكالة يونيوز للأخبار (@UUnionNews) February 24, 2017
This Islamic State terrorist attack comes just 24 hours after their forces fled the city of Al-Bab for a nearby bastion.
