BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – An Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bomber reportedly detonated his explosives inside the village of Sousiyan in eastern Aleppo today, killing over 50 Turkish-backed rebels and wounding 70 of their comrades.

Gruesome images were released on Friday afternoon showing the aftermath of the terrorist attack and dozens of rebel corpses spread across the village of Sousiyan near the recently captured town of Al-Bab.

This Islamic State terrorist attack comes just 24 hours after their forces fled the city of Al-Bab for a nearby bastion.

 

Stern Daler
Erdogan has only out-bragged all others on the field.

The Turks and their mercenaries still have to learn much – if they want to become like the SAA or the Kurdish militia forces.

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
It is like in a dream, incredible : they are killing themselves 🙂

Floriangeyer
Floriangeyer
It is akin to two rival drug gangs murdering each other. long may it last

Good news indeed.

Oğuz
Oğuz
No collateral damage. No civilians.. Come on. Isıs wouldn’t do that. Besides numbers are overestimated.

