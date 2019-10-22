BEIRUT, LÍBANO (3:00 p.m.) – Una célula durmiente del ejército sirio (FSA) lanzó hoy nuevos ataques en la región norte de Daraa, lo que resultó en una serie de fuertes enfrentamientos con las fuerzas de seguridad sirias en el área.
Según una fuente local, los militantes de la FSA atacaron varios puntos de control dentro de Al-Sanamayn esta mañana, lo que provocó que los militares respondieran con su armamento pesado para eliminar la amenaza.
Al mismo tiempo, el ejército árabe sirio comenzó a desplegar varias unidades de refuerzos en la ciudad de Al-Sanamayn para restablecer la seguridad y evitar nuevos ataques que pudieran desestabilizar el norte de Daraa.
Al-Sanamayn ha sido testigo de fuertes enfrentamientos en el pasado; Sin embargo, el ataque del martes por el Ejército Sirio Libre fue considerado el mayor asalto a la ciudad este año.
El Ejército sirio, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) y el Estado Islámico (ISIS /) es miembro de la Gobernación de Daraa. ISIL / IS / Daesh) continúan causando estragos en los puntos de control del gobierno en el sur de Siria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.