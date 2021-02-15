Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says that there has been “great progress” in talks between the tech giants and Australia in regards to the new Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code, which first emerged in 2019.

The purpose of the bill is to establish reciprocity for news and media organizations mandating the tech companies to pay for content as well as implement certain transparency about the algorithms in use.

Both Facebook and Google have rebutted the demands and states that it would give Australian media companies an unfair advantage by knowing the inner workings of how their technology works.

Google has gone so far as to threaten to completely bar Australians access to their services.

Microsoft has offered to step in and offer their Bing services which can explain the sudden willingness of Google & Facebook to make “great progress”.

