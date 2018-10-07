BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Druze people in the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights took part in a rally on Saturday, to celebrate the progress of the Syrian Civil war and profess their support for President Bashar al-Assad.
Carrying both Syrian flags and the traditional five-coloured Druze flag, the small crowd of Arab Druze gathered near the ceasefire line, where they used megaphones to shout across to Syrian soldiers on the other side of the security fence.
The Syrian side of the Golan heights had been under militant control since 2014, but was retaken by government forces in August.
Video credit: Ruptly
