Several Kurdish fighters have been killed and wounded in a failed infiltration attempt in northern Iraq as battles flare up with the Turkish military.

The assault, launched by Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters in Hakurk of northern Iraq on June 11, ended up in a disaster as most assailants either killed or injured by Turkish troops.

A Go-Pro head camera documents the moment a PKK fighter is killed in the clashes.

Another footage released by Turkish media shows the caves used by PKK fighters before they fled the area, leaving behind weapons and ammunition.

On May, the Turkish Army launched an extensive military campaign against the camps and bases of PKK group in northern Iraq.

Dubbed Operation Claw, the campaign aims at clearing Kurdish fighters from the region following frequent attacks in southeastern Turkey.

On December 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the US to “eliminate” Kurdish fighters in Northern Kurdistan, vowing that Turkey will do so if the US does not.

Erdogan started by announcing that Turkey had conducted operations against Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq, adding that “there will be more to come.”

“Why? Because, if there is a threat towards us from those areas — and yes there is — then they [the US] should eliminate those terrorists from that area. If they dont we will do it,” vowed Erdogan.

Kafaya GoPro kamerayı takmış sızmaya geliyor

SIZDIRMAZLAR. pic.twitter.com/QQiDGO4kNn — Pes Etmek Yok (@8Peyok) September 25, 2019

