Several Kurdish fighters have been killed and wounded in a failed infiltration attempt in northern Iraq as battles flare up with the Turkish military.
The assault, launched by Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters in Hakurk of northern Iraq on June 11, ended up in a disaster as most assailants either killed or injured by Turkish troops.
A Go-Pro head camera documents the moment a PKK fighter is killed in the clashes.
Another footage released by Turkish media shows the caves used by PKK fighters before they fled the area, leaving behind weapons and ammunition.
On May, the Turkish Army launched an extensive military campaign against the camps and bases of PKK group in northern Iraq.
Dubbed Operation Claw, the campaign aims at clearing Kurdish fighters from the region following frequent attacks in southeastern Turkey.
On December 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the US to “eliminate” Kurdish fighters in Northern Kurdistan, vowing that Turkey will do so if the US does not.
Erdogan started by announcing that Turkey had conducted operations against Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq, adding that “there will be more to come.”
“Why? Because, if there is a threat towards us from those areas — and yes there is — then they [the US] should eliminate those terrorists from that area. If they dont we will do it,” vowed Erdogan.
Kafaya GoPro kamerayı takmış sızmaya geliyor
SIZDIRMAZLAR. pic.twitter.com/QQiDGO4kNn
— Pes Etmek Yok (@8Peyok) September 25, 2019
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.