BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.)- Germany will formally outlaw Lebanon’s Hezbollah, joining the United Kingdom and the Netherlands as the most recent European nations to add the organization to the terrorist list.
According to Der Spiegel, the move will be formally announced next week, as it has already been approved by the Foreign, Interior, and Justice ministries.
Germany, who only recognized the military wing of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, will officially outlaw all aspects of the organization, including the political party which currently holds several seats in the Lebanese government.
In addition to outlawing the group, carrying the organization’s flag will also be considered a crime, the Times of Israel reported.
Citing a spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry, The Times of Israel said that no official decision has been taken on Hezbollah, but the spokesperson, Björn Grünewälder, stressed that the ministry never publicly comments on banning organizations before a formal decision is taken.
In June, the German parliament discussed, but ultimately rejected, the idea of outlawing Hezbollah.
According to the draft resolution, the organization, which is committed to Israel’s destruction, represents a “danger to [Germany’s] constitutional order.”
“Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. The Berlin government claims you must distinguish between a legitimate, political wing of Hezbollah and a terrorist wing. This does not make sense to us, or the voters,” the draft resolution’s author, senior AfD MP Beatrix von Storch, said in a statement at the time.
The resolution was rejected, with lawmakers from the ruling coalition saying they need to further investigate the matter.
