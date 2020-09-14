Around 70 special forces of the German police (LKA) have searched the apartment and workplace of a soldier suspected of planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the country, according to Der Spiegel.

The suspected is a 40-year-old man living in the town of Neubrandenburg and has connections to extreme right-wing circles.

The Public prosecutor’s office in Rostock stated that the on-going investigation is not about explosives, but about electronic media following threats made against an individual.

The accused has been cooperative with local authorities and is said to be acting by himself.

According to reports, German Intelligence (BND) has conducted more than 700 cases related to right-wing extremism in the country.