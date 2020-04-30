Germany has banned all Hezbollah activities on its soil, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Twitter, adding that security forces are currently conducting raids against suspected members of the Lebanese movement in several German states.

“Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the Shiite terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Germany”, the spokesman said in a Thursday tweet.

In December 2019, German lawmakers approved a non-binding initiative calling on the government to ban Hezbollah.

The move, thought to be aimed at combating anti-Semitism, has been rejected multiple times by the parliament.

The resolution was greenlighted by the Free Democrats as well as the Social Democratic Party, which is allied to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The decision sought to ban the political arm of Hezbollah from Germany and to add the movement to the European Union’s terrorist list.

The group was formed as a self-defence force in the early 1980s during the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon.

The last major escalation between Israel and Lebanon took place in 2006, when the two countries fought a 34-day war.

The confrontation claimed the lives of over 1,300 people, including hundreds of Lebanese civilians, and ended in a UN-brokered ceasefire.

Israel and Lebanon have fought a total of four wars since Israel’s establishment in 1947, and have repeatedly threatened one another with violence in recent years.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements