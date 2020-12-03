BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Egyptian website Masri Times published a video of an incident where a German tourist was attacked by a shark in the southern Red Sea near the coasts of Marsa Alam, while she was on a diving trip.

The video clip showed that the shark attack the German tourist in the depths of the sea while swimming next to a diving instructor. The attack itself was on the victim’s shoulder area, but wearing two diving suits reduced the injury.

Investigations revealed that a 43-year-old German tourist was diving in the “Fen Stone” area and was attacked by an oceanic shark. Following the attack, she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

