BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 P.M.) – The German rapper turned Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist, Denis Cuspert (AKA “Abu Talha Al-Almani” and “Deso Dogg”) was reportedly killed on Wednesday in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorote.
Citing pro-ISIS media, the Site Intel Group reported that Cuspert was killed during clashes with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern Deir Ezzor town of Gharanej.
No further details have been released.
Cuspert has been reported dead on several occasions in the past, including in October of 2015.
