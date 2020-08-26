BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

mistakenly revealed during an informal meeting of European Union defense ministers on Wednesday, sensitive information about the dispute between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

During the meeting in Berlin, the German Defense Minister responded to a question by the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, about the success of the talks between the two countries (Turkey and Greece), but Kramp-Karrenbauer apparently was not aware that her microphone was still connected, according to The Associated Press.

As a result of this error, Kramp-Karrenbauer revealed to all attendees, including journalists, her response, which said: “The situation is difficult, a little smoother on the Greek side, but very difficult on the Turkish side.”

She responded to the European Union’s foreign policy coordinator by saying that “the Turks are very upset, and they feel that the Greeks cannot be relied upon.”

The European Union insists that “all options are on the table” during the foreign ministers’ meeting, which Borrell will chair, tomorrow, Thursday, and this includes sanctions aimed at changing the Turkish course, as well as political and diplomatic solutions.

One of the countries proposed to withdraw Turkey’s candidacy for European Union membership. Before the start of the meeting, a senior official told reporters – who refused to be named – that Borrell had in his eyes the “grave danger of military escalation in the eastern Mediterranean,” and that his main concern was to try to reverse this situation.