BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – The German authorities have deported a Kurdish citizen to Turkey for waving the flag of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Kurdistan 24 reported, citing Nordbayern.

The Kurdish man, Murat Akgul, 35, is a father of four who had been living in Nurnberg for 30 years before he was subsequently deported to Turkey.

Akgul had allegedly waved the YPG’s flag at a protest in Germany, which later prompted the country to deport him this year.

However, in a twist of fate, once Akgul arrived in Istanbul, the Turkish authorities had no knowledge about the reason for his deportation.

Akgul then left the airport and fled back to Germany through an illegal Balkan route, where he once again applied for asylum.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24, German MP Helin Evrim Sommer, who also serves asa development policy spokesperson for The Left Party parliamentary group, said Akgül’s deportation to Turkey was “negligent” and also a disregard for human rights.

“The decision of deporting him to a country where he might face imprisonment is not just negligent but disregards human rights and accepts potential harm to his physical integrity, freedom, and security,” Sommer told Kurdistan 24.

“That Murat Akgül had to ‘flee’ back to Germany illegally and had to apply for asylum is unbelievable,” she added. “The competent Bavarian authorities urgently need to revise their decisions and compensate Murat Akgül accordingly.”

 

Discuss

Stern Daler
Bavarian authorities are known to act against radicals that show illegal symbols. A Kurdish Turk that wanted to do what he pleases while he knew that YPG symbols are just as illegal as PKK or Fascist symbols.

He did not apply for asylum once again. His parents applied for it 30 years ago – the man is 35 -. He had then discarded the status as Asylant in order to travel to Turkey. After 30 years he could have become German citizen but he did not want to completely integrate and he wanted to stay a Turkish citizen.

2019-08-08 04:37
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Hopefully, it ends without consequences.
One thing to know for refugees : MANY countries do not accept them to imply in political activism, it can be even more complicated in federal countries e.g. Germany, which is constituted of 16 Länders (states) and laws can highly differ from one to the other…
Apparently, it's what happened with Bavaria's authorities which, as said MP Helin Evrim Sommer, were negligent.

2019-08-08 03:27
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@Mon ami, YPG banners are illegal for some reason.

While this is so, Bavaria and all German Länder can expect refugees to abide by their laws.

p.s. After 30 years he could have been naturalized unless he was a no good that was not eligible. After that he could have worked politically to change the ban on YPG symbols.

Most likely someone mistook it for a PKK symbol and he had a record for misdemeanor. Even Bavaria does not do things with no reason.

2019-08-08 04:16
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Next time please wave your Jockey it is universally accepted and recognized 😉 🙂

No one will loot at it, every one will be looking at the place where it came from!

2019-08-08 13:10
Trump
Guest
Trump
This needs to happen more often. Remove these terrorist communists from vicinity.

2019-08-08 11:13
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
@Trump, they YPG are no communists and even if they were.

2019-08-08 14:42
Nestor Arapa
Parece que vuelve Alemania Nazi, este es la prueba que deben tener los Kurdos que el gobierno Alemán es aliado del gobierno Turco.

2019-08-08 03:19
Stern Daler
@Nestor, are You an Anglo Jew that You decry Germany as Fascist every time You do not like a German decision?

The symbols are illegal in public! While I do not know the reason why YPG banners are banned, and while I think it is wrong that they are banned. German army even trained YPG.

Can Germany expect a refugee to abide by her laws? Or are we to be called names every time someone transgresses our laws?
Think about it – before You slander a nation that accepted high quotas of Asylanten – while the Anglos did not.

2019-08-08 04:11
Englis please
Guest
Englis please
Why on Earth do you read his gibberish?
This is an ENGLISH page. He doesn't even have the courtesy to write in English.

2019-08-08 07:37
Stern Daler
@Englis please, because he is a friend and this English page serves also serves as an international page.

Face it – English is lingua franca to many.

2019-08-08 14:41