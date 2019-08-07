BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – The German authorities have deported a Kurdish citizen to Turkey for waving the flag of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Kurdistan 24 reported, citing Nordbayern.

The Kurdish man, Murat Akgul, 35, is a father of four who had been living in Nurnberg for 30 years before he was subsequently deported to Turkey.

Akgul had allegedly waved the YPG’s flag at a protest in Germany, which later prompted the country to deport him this year.

However, in a twist of fate, once Akgul arrived in Istanbul, the Turkish authorities had no knowledge about the reason for his deportation.

Akgul then left the airport and fled back to Germany through an illegal Balkan route, where he once again applied for asylum.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24, German MP Helin Evrim Sommer, who also serves asa development policy spokesperson for The Left Party parliamentary group, said Akgül’s deportation to Turkey was “negligent” and also a disregard for human rights.

“The decision of deporting him to a country where he might face imprisonment is not just negligent but disregards human rights and accepts potential harm to his physical integrity, freedom, and security,” Sommer told Kurdistan 24.

“That Murat Akgül had to ‘flee’ back to Germany illegally and had to apply for asylum is unbelievable,” she added. “The competent Bavarian authorities urgently need to revise their decisions and compensate Murat Akgül accordingly.”

