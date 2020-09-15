Georgia has entered a new agreement with Israeli firm Rafael to modernize its air-defense systems and make the Russian Air-Force “bleed”, according to Forbes contributor David Axe.

It has been 12 years since Russian troops have defeated their Georgian counterparts in South Ossetia, back then, Georgia was still equipped with a Soviet air-defense system, including older systems such as the S-125M.

It is unknown how much the deal between Georgia and Rafael is worth and what weapons systems the defense company will work on, however, it is assumed that it will include radars and surface-to-air missiles.

The war in 2008 lasted from August 7 to August 12. It is estimated that around 67 Russian soldiers and 169 Georgian soldiers have died in the conflict and a total of 224 civilians.