Georgia has entered a new agreement with Israeli firm Rafael to modernize its air-defense systems and make the Russian Air-Force “bleed”, according to Forbes contributor David Axe.
It has been 12 years since Russian troops have defeated their Georgian counterparts in South Ossetia, back then, Georgia was still equipped with a Soviet air-defense system, including older systems such as the S-125M.
It is unknown how much the deal between Georgia and Rafael is worth and what weapons systems the defense company will work on, however, it is assumed that it will include radars and surface-to-air missiles.
The war in 2008 lasted from August 7 to August 12. It is estimated that around 67 Russian soldiers and 169 Georgian soldiers have died in the conflict and a total of 224 civilians.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.