BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – Georgia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Lasha Darsalia, has denied the use of his country’s territory to ship weapons to Azerbaijan and Armenia.
“We would like to confirm once again that there is no transportation of military cargo across Georgia’s territory,” the ministry’s media office quoted Darsalia as saying.
The diplomat said that the flights that are carried out in the country’s airspace are only humanitarian and civil, and are in full accordance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization.
The Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister affirmed that Tbilisi adheres to its international obligations related to providing an air corridor to transport humanitarian cargo through its airspace, but he indicated that in the event that some party abuses this rule, the Georgian government will respond to this by holding this violating party accountable in accordance with international law.
On October 3, the Georgian Security Council decided to suspend the issuance of permits to transport military shipments through its airspace to both Armenia and Azerbaijan, due to the outbreak of hostilities in the Karabakh region.
Nevertheless, there is news circulating on social media from time to time about flights of a military nature to both countries that take place over Georgia’s airspace using civilian aircraft.
