BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump considered the 2003 invasion of Iraq by former President George W. Bush to be “the worst decision in the history of the United States.”

In an interview with the American newspaper The New York Post from the White House, Trump criticized Bush’s foreign policy for starting the war in Iraq after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

According to the statements published by the newspaper on Tuesday, Trump said: “You look at where we are with the troops, the footprint is much different. We’re down to 8,000 in Afghanistan, down to 4,000 in Iraq, we’re down to zero in Syria. It’s a much different deal, much different than people thought.”

He continued: “That doesn’t mean we won’t fight it if we have to, but we spent $8 trillion in one of the worst decisions ever made to go into the Middle East, probably the worst decision made in the history of our country, going into the Middle East. Millions of people were killed on both sides.”

“We fought it as a police force. We were like traffic cops. We didn’t fight the war the way you fight a war to win. I would rate that as the worst decision made in the history of our country,” he would add.

