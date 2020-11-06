BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Former Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil commented on the sanctions imposed against him by the United States on Friday, stating that they do not scare him.

Bassil posted on Twitter: “Neither these punishments scare me nor have the promises tempted me. I do not turn against any Lebanese … I do not save myself so that Lebanon will perish.”

Basil concluded by saying: “I became accustomed to injustice and learned from our history. We are decreed in this East to carry our cross every day to stay.”

On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions on the influential Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil, accusing him of “corruption and embezzlement of public funds.”

The U.S. Treasury decided to freeze all of Basil’s assets in the United States, and asked Lebanese banks that conduct transactions in U.S. dollars to freeze all his assets in Lebanon.

Bassil is considered one of the most prominent Christian allies of Hezbollah in Lebanon. He is the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement.