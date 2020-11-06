BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Former Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil commented on the sanctions imposed against him by the United States on Friday, stating that they do not scare him.
Bassil posted on Twitter: “Neither these punishments scare me nor have the promises tempted me. I do not turn against any Lebanese … I do not save myself so that Lebanon will perish.”
Basil concluded by saying: “I became accustomed to injustice and learned from our history. We are decreed in this East to carry our cross every day to stay.”
On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions on the influential Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil, accusing him of “corruption and embezzlement of public funds.”
The U.S. Treasury decided to freeze all of Basil’s assets in the United States, and asked Lebanese banks that conduct transactions in U.S. dollars to freeze all his assets in Lebanon.
Bassil is considered one of the most prominent Christian allies of Hezbollah in Lebanon. He is the son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.