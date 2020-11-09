BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The head of the Lebanese Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, responded to the sanctions imposed on him by the American administration under the Magnitsky Act.

Bassil said in a televised speech on Sunday that “I do not have any bank account or property outside Lebanon, and I will appoint a lawyer before the American judiciary to cancel the sanctions imposed on me and I will demand compensation.”

He continued, “There are many differences between the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah, including the existence of Israel, but Iran does not impose sanctions on us, nor does Hezbollah oppress us.”

Bassil continued, “I was informed by the President of the Republic that a senior American official called him and asked him to immediately break the FPM’s relationship with Hezbollah, and asked him to inform me quickly of the matter.”

The head of the Lebanese Free Patriotic Movement called on his supporters not to take an irresponsible act, such as demonstrating in front of the American embassy in Beirut, and said:

“I ask the movement to remain at the level of responsibility and not to take any irresponsible move, and not to think of any movement towards the American embassy. “.

He added that “our friendship with peoples and countries should never be abandoned because of mistakes that come and go, at a time when peoples remain.”

The U.S. Treasury Department had announced the imposition of sanctions on Gebran Bassil this past weekend over his ties to Hezbollah.

Source: Sputnik