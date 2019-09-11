Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, cut off his speech during an election rally in southern Israel as rockets fired from Gaza Strip hit the area.

Hours after the rocket attack, Israeli fighter jets struck locations inside the encircled Gaza Strip, targeting the Palestinian resistance faction” namely Hamas.

According to the Israeli military, the aerial bombardment hit 15 targets including a weapons manufacturing facility, a naval compound and tunnels.

While delivering a speech in an election rally in the southern city of Ashdod, Netanyahu was rushed to a shelter as the sirens sounded.

Several minutes later, the unharmed Netanyahu resumed his speech as his right-wing Likud party was broadcasting live.

The incident put the Israeli PM under pressure of his political opponents who accused him of failure to stop the rocket attacks from Gaza.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu vowed to implement his plan in which he intends to annex Jordan Valley and northern dead sea if he is reelected as Prime Minister.

The annexation plan was met by worldwide denouncement. Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said Netanyahu’s annexation plan would “bury any chance of peace”.

