Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, cut off his speech during an election rally in southern Israel as rockets fired from Gaza Strip hit the area.
Hours after the rocket attack, Israeli fighter jets struck locations inside the encircled Gaza Strip, targeting the Palestinian resistance faction” namely Hamas.
According to the Israeli military, the aerial bombardment hit 15 targets including a weapons manufacturing facility, a naval compound and tunnels.
While delivering a speech in an election rally in the southern city of Ashdod, Netanyahu was rushed to a shelter as the sirens sounded.
Several minutes later, the unharmed Netanyahu resumed his speech as his right-wing Likud party was broadcasting live.
The incident put the Israeli PM under pressure of his political opponents who accused him of failure to stop the rocket attacks from Gaza.
On Tuesday, Netanyahu vowed to implement his plan in which he intends to annex Jordan Valley and northern dead sea if he is reelected as Prime Minister.
The annexation plan was met by worldwide denouncement. Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said Netanyahu’s annexation plan would “bury any chance of peace”.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.