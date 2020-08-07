BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The political official from the Libyan “National Struggle Front”, Ahmed Gaddaf Al-Dam, expressed his conviction that everything that is happening in Libya has been caused by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the UN Security Council, stressing that “what is built on falsehoods is void.”

In a statement to Russia’s Sputnik News Agency, Gaddaf said: “What happened in Libya is based on a falsehood, and what is built on falsehood is void.”

According to the political official and cousin of the late Libyan President Mu’ammar Al-Gaddafi, NATO “destroyed a country that was a safety valve for the task in the Mediterranean Sea of ​​North Africa, and we have reached what we have reached, those who have been installed by NATO missiles are not legitimate, because the missiles do not make legitimacy for anyone.”

He continued: “The western countries are trying to get these agents to control Libya because the legal system in Libya was not overthrown by the Libyans. The legal system, the police, the army, the security services, the writers, the journalists, the tribes, these are the ones who resisted NATO, so they were removed from power.”

“Whether they meet in Skhirat or anywhere, they will not be able to lead a country. Their loyalty is to the West, and not to the homeland, neither Libya nor what is happening in them will have any place. They came in a frigate under foreign protection,” he said.

The Gaddaf Al-Dam slammed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), who he said has no idea how to run Libya and is comprised of expatriates that had not lived in the country for years.

“The reconciliation government has not touched its feet on the Libyan soil, and they do not know anything about Libya, and we doubt Western intentions. The West does not want to solve the problem … It manages the conflict and does not want an end to it.”

The Libyan politician has aligned himself with the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its leader, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who is currently involved in a fierce civil war with the Government of National Accord.