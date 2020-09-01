BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:55 A.M.) – Libyans gathered last in a number of cities and villages in the northwestern and southern part of the country to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the “Al-Fateh Revolution” the event that brought the late leader Muammar Gaddafi to power in 1969.

The videos showed, in particular, that several residents in many cities took to the streets to celebrate this anniversary, carrying green flags and pictures of Gaddafi and his sons, including Khamis Gaddafi, who was killed during the events of 2011.

Supporters of Gaddafi also fired fireworks in cities such as Al-Sayan, Al-Ajilat, Bin Walid and Sabha, and columns of cars drove as they blew their sirens on this occasion.

Several cities in Libya had recently witnessed a massive campaign in which supporters of the former government appeared calling for the authorization of Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam “to lead the country and bring it to safety.”

Despite the continued detention of Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam, in the city of Zintan, south of the capital, many of Gaddafi’s supporters still place hopes on the son of their late leader, and are waiting for his return.