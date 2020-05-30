BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense magazine published an article in which it said that the Egyptian Navy is developing at a secret and rapid pace, explaining that the Israeli Navy is not willing to specify the action it will take to deal with it.
The magazine said in its article that the Israeli Army spokesman does not want to respond to this issue, explaining that Egypt continues to strengthen its navy forces by restoring and building bases, and soon Alexandria’s shipyards will launch missiles produced locally, and these weapons are aimed not at fighting terrorism, but rather are preparing for war.
The magazine noted that, according to the annual Israeli intelligence estimates submitted to the public, the Knesset, and the government, it is not supposed that a war will take place between Egypt and Israel soon, as the peace treaty is going well and the security cooperation is fruitful.
They explained that, in short, the IDF refuses to answer questions about how it is prepared to confront Egyptian naval threats.
The Egyptian blogger Mohamed Abdel-Rahman stated that the Israeli expert in military affairs Ami Rokks put some questions in this article about why Egypt is arming itself at such a rapid pace, specifically the navy, in addition to asking him about the reason for Egypt’s purchase of submarines because it is of course not to fight terrorists
Mohamed Abdel-Rahman said that the Israeli expert wondered what if an anti-Israel president succeeded Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, pointing out that measures must be taken for future conflicts.
