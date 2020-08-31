BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Fouad Siniora, announced on Sunday that the Future Movement had nominated Mustafa Adib to form the next government.

Adib was reportedly nominated for the role of Prime Minister after Future Movement leader, Saad Hariri, announced his intention to not take on the position.

The current Lebanese Ambassador to Germany has already received support from political parties like Harakat Amal and Hezbollah.

It is worth noting that the previous Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab submitted the resignation of his government to President Michel Aoun, following the Beirut port explosion.

Diab was Prime Minister for only a few months before submitting his resignation to President Aoun earlier this month.