BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Fouad Siniora, announced on Sunday that the Future Movement had nominated Mustafa Adib to form the next government.
Adib was reportedly nominated for the role of Prime Minister after Future Movement leader, Saad Hariri, announced his intention to not take on the position.
The current Lebanese Ambassador to Germany has already received support from political parties like Harakat Amal and Hezbollah.
It is worth noting that the previous Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab submitted the resignation of his government to President Michel Aoun, following the Beirut port explosion.
Diab was Prime Minister for only a few months before submitting his resignation to President Aoun earlier this month.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.