BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) – The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, said on Thursday, that further Israeli annexation of the Palestinian territories would have destroyed any hopes for peace in the region.

In a television interview, after announcing the UAE’s agreement to normalize relations with Israel, Gargash said that the UAE had dismantled a time bomb that was threatening the two-state solution.

The Emirati official said that his country wanted to deal with the threats facing the two-state solution, specifically annexation of the Palestinian territories.

Gargash stated that his country urges the Palestinians and Israelis to return to the negotiating table, noting that returning to negotiations is not ultimately up to the UAE.

The Emirati diplomat indicated that Abu Dhabi does not think that there will be any embassy in Jerusalem, indicating in the context that his country will not open an embassy in Jerusalem until after there is a final agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

“Most countries will see this as a bold step,” Gargash said, adding that the time frame is not long for normalization.

The senior Emirati official stated that his country always viewed the American role in the Middle East positively, stressing that the agreement between the UAE and Israel would not have been possible without the United States.

Gargash also published a series of tweets in which he praised the agreement between his country and Israel, where he said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had made a historic contact this evening with the US President and the Israeli Prime Minister.

He said that the Israeli freezing of the decision to annex the Palestinian lands is a great achievement and achievement for the benefit of the future of the region, its people and the world.

He continued, saying that the UAE, with a courageous initiative, is employing its direct decision in normal relations with Israel to preserve the opportunities for a two-state solution, and calls for the resumption of negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis, and is committed to working with friends to establish security and ensure the stability of the region.

The senior Emirati diplomat added that the region has witnessed many political initiatives since Camp David, Madrid, and Oslo and they are certain that they are seeking today to make Israel freeze the annexation of Palestinian lands a new opportunity to revive peace.

Sources: RT, Gargash Twitter