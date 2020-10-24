BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian capital witnessed the funeral of the Mufti of Damascus and its countryside, Adnan Al-Afiouni, who was killed in a targeted assassination in the Qudsaya suburb earlier this week.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was represented at the funeral ceremony by the Minister of Endowments, Muhammad Abd al-Sattar al-Sayed, who described Al-Afiouni as a “martyr of the word of truth.”
Prayers were held on the body of Al-Afiouni after the Friday prayer in the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, and then the burial was held in the Al-Maghribiyah Mosque in the Salihiyah neighborhood of Damascus.
Al-Afiouni was one of the country’s prominent clerics and is classified by the Syrian Ministry of Endowments among the leading scholars of Syria and the Islamic world.
Al-Afiouni was assassinated on Thursday evening when a car bomb was detonated inside the Qudsaya suburb, which is where the Mufti helped the warring parties reconcile.
Al-Afyouni is a member of the Fiqh Scientific Council in the Ministry of Endowments, the General Supervisor of the Al-Sham International Islamic Center for Countering Extremism, and the Mufti of Damascus and its countryside.
He is one of the clerics who took over the file of national reconciliation in the country, and he participated in many negotiations with the opposition, especially in the Damascus countryside, when the militants controlled it.
