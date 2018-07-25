BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their large-scale military operation in southwest Syria this morning, targeting several areas controlled by the Islamic State affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed several towns in the Yarmouk Basin region this morning, hitting the Islamic State’s positions from several flanks.

According to a military source in Daraa, the Syrian Arab Army’s attack proved successful, as their troops managed to liberate the towns of Khan Saida, Al-Hanout, Saida, Al-Maqraz, Bakar Gharbi, Al-Loubayd, and Abu Mundarah.

The Syrian Army was able to make this big advance in southern Al-Quneitra, today, following their big push from the recently liberated town of Al-Bassali.

The liberated town of Saida was the site of yesterday’s Syrian jet crash after the Israeli air defense fired two Patriot missiles at the pilot’s aircraft near the occupied Golan Heights.

The pilot was identified as Colonel ‘Umran Mare’ of Tartous; he was bombing the Islamic State’s forces in the town, when his Su-22 jet was hit by both Patriot missiles that were fired by the Israeli air defense.

This attack by the Israeli air defense marks the second time in the last four years that they have downed a Syrian aircraft in southwest Syria.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Yarmouk Basin region, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the strategic Jaleen area after another big battle with the Islamic State.

Backed by the pro-government Palestinian paramilitary Liwaa Al-Quds, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division stormed the Islamic State’s stronghold of Jaleen in the northern part of the Yarmouk Basin region.

Following another fierce battle with Jaysh Khaled bin Walid, the Syrian Arab Army and Liwaa Al-Quds were able to overpower the terrorist forces and liberate Jaleen this afternoon.

The battle of Jaleen lasted for over 72 hours and proved costly for all parties involved, including the Islamic State terrorists, who lost dozens of fighters in defense of this important area in the Yarmouk basin region.

The Syrian Army is now pushing further south in the Yarmouk Basin region, as they look to eliminate this large Islamic State pocket in southwest Syria.

