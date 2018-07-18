BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – For the first time this week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) did not launch any major attack against the rebel forces in southwest Syria.
The Syrian Army focused most of their efforts on Wednesday to negotiating with the remaining rebel forces in western Daraa, while also building up their troops at the Al-Quneitra front.
Early reports from west Daraa indicated that the rebel forces had agreed to reconcile with the Syrian Arab Army at the large city of Nawa, which had been under the control of the Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades since 2014.
However, a Syrian Arab Army source told Al-Masdar this evening that nothing is official from Nawa, despite these early reports from pro-government activists.
If the Syrian Army does reconcile with the rebels in Nawa, this would be a major victory for the government, as it would avoid a costly battle in western Daraa.
Meanwhile, in Al-Quneitra, the Syrian Army’s 4th Division and 9th Division Shock Troops have already begun making their final preparations for the upcoming Al-Quneitra battle.
According to a military source in the government stronghold of Izraa, the Syrian Arab Army could launch the Al-Quneitra Governorate by this weekend, if they can settle the situation in Nawa beforehand.
Nawa remains the main obstacle before the Syrian Army could storm the key town of Nabe’ Al-Sakhar in eastern Al-Quneitra.
