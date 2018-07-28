BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has liberated several areas inside the southwestern region of Syria, today, forcing the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists to fall back towards the Jordanian border.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces and 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army kicked off the day by liberating the towns located at the southern corridor of the Yarmouk Basin region.

Among the areas liberated by the Syrian Arab Army, today, were the towns of Shajarah, Abu Rafah, and Nafia’a.

Since liberating these towns in southwest Daraa, the Syrian Arab Army has been applying heavy pressure on the remaining Islamic State terrorists that are positioned along the southern mountains in the Yarmouk Basin region.

The ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces are currently trapped in this small area, with little hope to be evacuated by the government to another region in the country.

Unlike their previous battles against the government, the Islamic State has nowhere to be evacuated to because their other pockets in Syria are nearly eliminated.

The Syrian Arab Army has already demanded that the Islamic State terrorists surrender their last positions in the Yarmouk Basin region; however, the terrorist group has refused to give up their fight.

Jaysh Khaled bin Walid will likely give up their last areas in the coming days, as they have little provisions and no way to get supplies to their forces.

