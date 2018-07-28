BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has liberated several areas inside the southwestern region of Syria, today, forcing the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists to fall back towards the Jordanian border.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces and 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army kicked off the day by liberating the towns located at the southern corridor of the Yarmouk Basin region.

Among the areas liberated by the Syrian Arab Army, today, were the towns of Shajarah, Abu Rafah, and Nafia’a.

Since liberating these towns in southwest Daraa, the Syrian Arab Army has been applying heavy pressure on the remaining Islamic State terrorists that are positioned along the southern mountains in the Yarmouk Basin region.

The ISIS-affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces are currently trapped in this small area, with little hope to be evacuated by the government to another region in the country.

Unlike their previous battles against the government, the Islamic State has nowhere to be evacuated to because their other pockets in Syria are nearly eliminated.

The Syrian Arab Army has already demanded that the Islamic State terrorists surrender their last positions in the Yarmouk Basin region; however, the terrorist group has refused to give up their fight.

Jaysh Khaled bin Walid will likely give up their last areas in the coming days, as they have little provisions and no way to get supplies to their forces.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

zainab313
zainab313
kudos to syria and her true allies – all done without the help of zio lapdog accomplices like the useless u.n.

Nestor Arapa
Debe ser aniquilado por completo, mantenerlo vivo demandaría costo al pueblo Sirio.
Esto serviría de ejemplo para otros grupos de terroristas.

sweet robert
sweet robert
Does anyone know how many are left?

Matija Tomac
“The Yarmouk Basin – 1,500 to 2,000” “8,000 to 11,000 ISIS militants still present across Syria – estimates”-AMN THIS IS FROM 2018-01-25

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Meanwhile…
comment image
comment image
LOL

