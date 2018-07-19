BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had another big day in southwest Syria this week, taking control of several areas that were under the control of the rebel forces.

Beginning in the Daraa Governorate, the Syrian Army was able to capture the strategic hilltop of Tal Jabiyah, which overlooks the large city of Nawa in the northwestern part of the province.

Following the capture of Tal Jabiyah, the Syrian Army began positioning themselves for a big attack on the remaining militant forces inside Nawa.

Meanwhile, in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, the Syrian Army secured a deal with the rebel forces, which would see the latter surrender all of the towns they control in the province, including the provincial capital.

According to a military source in southwest Syria, the rebel forces will handover one town after another to the Syrian Arab Army in the coming days; however, there are some fears that they may renege because of the jihadist elements in the area.

The Syrian Army has offered to transport all the jihadists to northern Syria, where they can rejoin their comrades in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

While this move is not ideal for the Syrian government, it will avoid violence and a prolonged battle against the jihadist rebel forces.

More importantly, it will give the Syrian government control of almost all of southwest Syria for the first time since the start of the war.

