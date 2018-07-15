BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has had another successful day in southwest Syria, following the resumption of their field operations in the northwestern countryside of the Daraa Governorate.

Led by the shock troops of the 9th Division, the Syrian Arab Army began the day with a big attack in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Within hours of launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army was able to take full control of Masharah in central Al-Quneitra, forcing the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to fall back towards the provincial capital.

Following their advance in Al-Quneitra, the Syrian Arab Army scored new gains in the northwestern countryside of Daraa.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Zimrin after resuming their offensive in northwest Daraa.

Zimrin is located near the Al-Quneitra provincial border and the key hilltop town of Tal Al-Harrah..

The capture of Zimrin by the Syrian Arab Army comes just 24 hours after the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham refused to leave the Daraa Governorate for northern Syria.

As a result of their refusal, the Syrian Army made the decision to resume their offensive in northwest Daraa.

The Syrian Army has now expanded their assault in the northwestern part of the province; they are hitting several towns inside the strategic Daraa Triangle, including the town of Kafr Nasej.

Kafr Nasej is expected to be the next major target in the Daraa Triangle, as its proximity to Kafr Shams and Tal Al-Harrah makes it a priority for the Syrian Army’s High Command.

Advertisements