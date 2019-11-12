Israel launched a missile attack on the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus early Tuesday, hitting the house of Palestinian Jihad leader Akram al-Ajouri, leaving two civilians dead and nine injured, in addition to causing extensive damage and loss of property.

At about 4:15 A.M. on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes fired three missiles over Upper Galilee region as two of the projectiles managed to hit Damascus, a Syrian military source said .

The source pointed out that “our air defenses dealt with the aggression and destroyed one of the hostile missiles before reaching its target while the other two missiles hit the house of the leader of the Palestinian Jihad movement Akram al-Ajouri near the Lebanese embassy.

He pointed out that the aggression resulted in the death of his son Moaz and the injury of his granddaughter Batoul and the death of Abdullah Yousef Hassan in addition to the injuring of nine civilians.

Russia’s Sputnik Agency video taped the destruction of the targeted building and nearby residential buildings, including the home of the Pakistani ambassador in Damascus, in addition to severe damage to civilian cars, where workshops were mobilized Damascus Council to remove debris, rubble and ruins.

The Syrian government has condemned this latest attack by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Damascus.

Laughable. It’s a pity that Israel has to do Syrian Mukhabarat’s job, liquidating jihadists into Damascus. A good jihadist is a dead jihadist.
Syria should also remember how Hamas backstabbed the country, siding with al-Nusra. You can’t trust religious fanatics, they’re like rabid dogs, they will bite the hand that fed them, always.

