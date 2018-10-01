BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – Last night, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale attack against the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS) in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
According to the official media wing of the IRGC, their aerospace forces fired six surface-to-surface ballistic missiles towards the Islamic State’s positions just east of the Euphrates River.
The IRGC then utilized seven attack drones to heavily bombard the Islamic State’s alleged headquarters near the strategic town of Hajjin in eastern Deir Ezzor.
The Iranian group said that they managed to kill several Islamic State leaders and military military personnel, while also destroying a terrorist ammunition depot.
“Security of the Iranian people is the Armed Forces’ redline and the IRGC spares no efforts in maintaining peace and security,” IRGC public relations office announced in a statement. .
“IRGC will give a crushing response to any wickedness,” it added.
These strikes by the IRGC against the Islamic State was conducted in response to the terrorist group’s attack on the Ahvaz Parade that killed at least 25 people, including handicapped veterans and children.
