BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – Last night, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale attack against the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS) in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

According to the official media wing of the IRGC, their aerospace forces fired six surface-to-surface ballistic missiles towards the Islamic State’s positions just east of the Euphrates River.

The IRGC then utilized seven attack drones to heavily bombard the Islamic State’s alleged headquarters near the strategic town of Hajjin in eastern Deir Ezzor.

The Iranian group said that they managed to kill several Islamic State leaders and military military personnel, while also destroying a terrorist ammunition depot.

“Security of the Iranian people is the Armed Forces’ redline and the IRGC spares no efforts in maintaining peace and security,” IRGC public relations office announced in a statement. .

“IRGC will give a crushing response to any wickedness,” it added.

These strikes by the IRGC against the Islamic State was conducted in response to the terrorist group’s attack on the Ahvaz Parade that killed at least 25 people, including handicapped veterans and children.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

ranix
Guest
ranix
zio terrorists and vile master funders will be the total losers no doubt

2018-10-01 09:24
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
So Iran will lose together with Turkey and Qatar!

est338lapua
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
est338lapua
no Iran will roll over Tel Aviv and Turkey and Qatar will stop misbehaving by then

est338lapua
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
est338lapua
Soon arriving to lebanon under S300 umbrella he he he

Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Ibrahim Ibn Yahya
That's how you know this is a legit source of information (almasdar news). Just look at all the paid zionists shrills commenting

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
I bet this idiot doesn't knows that "peace and security" is a quote from the Bible and in fact, announces that there'll be neither peace, nor security, only destruction…

est338lapua
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
est338lapua
why would a k1ke like you care about the bible? you killed Jesus and defended ISIS allowing them to stay near the golan for 6 years, your hasbara doesnt match the records

Lut
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Lut
Doubt it that there are any truth to the results of strikes against IS mujahideen. Iran just need to expect that there will probably be more attacks coming from IS because of there support for Saa and Iraq government atrocities against mujahideen and civilians. So be it!

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
There are no "mujahideen", only cockroaches.

